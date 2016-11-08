BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Stag Industrial Inc
* STAG industrial says co and its operating partnership, STAG industrial operating partnership entered into equity distribution agreements - SEC filing
* STAG Industrial says may offer, sell shares of its common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $228.2 million from time to time through sales agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.