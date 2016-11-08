BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 NGL Fine Chem Ltd
* NGL Fine Chem Ltd - sept quarter net profit 28.7 million rupees versus profit 25.5 million rupees year ago
* NGL Fine Chem Ltd - sept quarter net sales 208 million rupees versus 227.6 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ezTDPh) Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: