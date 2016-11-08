Nov 8 500.Com Ltd
* 500.com limited affirming normal operation of its business
* 500.com ltd - confirms that after its q3 earnings
announcement, co plans to resume share purchase program of up to
$30 million announced on feb 26, 2015
* 500.com ltd- there remains no clear indication as to how
long company's voluntary temporary suspension of online sports
lottery sales services will last
* 500.com - continues to work with china sports lottery
administration center to develop an online lottery sales
management system as part of pilot program
