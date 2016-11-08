Nov 8 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com limited affirming normal operation of its business

* 500.com ltd - confirms that after its q3 earnings announcement, co plans to resume share purchase program of up to $30 million announced on feb 26, 2015

* 500.com ltd- there remains no clear indication as to how long company's voluntary temporary suspension of online sports lottery sales services will last

* 500.com - continues to work with china sports lottery administration center to develop an online lottery sales management system as part of pilot program