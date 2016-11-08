BRIEF-Pharma Mar to market anti-tumor compound lurbinectedin in Asia-Pacific region
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION
Nov 8 Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :
* Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd - GZ Consun is entitled to make capital contribution of approximately RMB212.2 million in cash to yulin pharmaceutical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw