BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 6.3 million rupees versus profit 3.3 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 118.4 million rupees versus 120.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fyUqo3 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: