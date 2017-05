Nov 8 Apollo Investment Corp :

* Apollo Investment Corp - net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.18, compared to $0.16 for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Apollo Investment Corp- net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.95 compared to $6.90 as of june 30, 2016, a 0.7 pct increase

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ezYik9 Further company coverage: