BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 2.8 million rupees versus loss 229,000 rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 929 million rupees versus 1.08 billion rupees year ago Source text : bit.ly/2fyTHn0 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: