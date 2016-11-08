BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Amco India Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 725,000 rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 113.3 million rupees versus 104.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fcAEOz Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: