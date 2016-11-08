BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Va Tech Wabag Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 257.1 million rupees versus profit 195.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 7.77 billion rupees versus 5.92 billion rupees year ago
* Order intake of more than 15 billion rupees in H1 Source text: bit.ly/2ei8Zg4 Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: