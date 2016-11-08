BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level
Nov 8 Bilia Ab
* Bilia terminates distribution agreements with Hyundai in Sweden
* Says reason for the decision is that Bilia's Hyundai operation has been loss-making for several years now
* Says the operation has an annual turnover of about SEK 200 M, accounting for about 0.8 per cent of total Group turnover
* Says the period of notice of termination is 2 years, and turnover is expected to decline gradually during this period, ceasing entirely by the end of 2018
* Says decision is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bilia's earnings per share. It is estimated that tied-up capital will decrease by about SEK 20 M during the period of notice of termination.
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.