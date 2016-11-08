Nov 8 Bilia Ab

* Bilia terminates distribution agreements with Hyundai in Sweden

* Says reason for the decision is that Bilia's Hyundai operation has been loss-making for several years now

* Says the operation has an annual turnover of about SEK 200 M, accounting for about 0.8 per cent of total Group turnover

* Says the period of notice of termination is 2 years, and turnover is expected to decline gradually during this period, ceasing entirely by the end of 2018

* Says decision is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bilia's earnings per share. It is estimated that tied-up capital will decrease by about SEK 20 M during the period of notice of termination. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)