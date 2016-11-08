Nov 8 Premier Oil Plc
* Market speculation
* Notes speculation regarding secondary market activity by
company's debt holders
* There have been no changes to composition of bank
creditors committee
* Discussions with various lending groups on co's proposed
refinancing continue to progress towards a near term agreement
of all parties.
* Received assurances that none of its senior lenders
represented on bank creditors committee have exited, or are
proposing to exit, their loan position at this time
* Further update is planned in conjunction with company's
trading and operations update on November 17th
