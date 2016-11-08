BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level
Nov 8 Lippo Ltd :
* Update on proposed joint venture in Incheon, Republic of Korea
Parties are now in an advanced stage of negotiation and anticipate that exit agreement may be agreed within November 2016
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.