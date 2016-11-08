BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Hitech Plast Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 32 million rupees versus profit 44.2 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter gross total income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 779.4 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share