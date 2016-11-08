BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Ventas Inc :
* Commented on announcement by Kindred Healthcare Inc that it intends to exit skilled nursing facility business
* Approximately 4% of Ventas's annual net operating income is currently generated from skilled nursing facilities (SNFS)
* Ventas Inc - co, Kindred continue to be in discussions regarding terms on which Ventas will consent to sale of 36 SNFS it owns & operated by Kindred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.