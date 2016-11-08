Nov 8 Ventas Inc :

* Commented on announcement by Kindred Healthcare Inc that it intends to exit skilled nursing facility business

* Approximately 4% of Ventas's annual net operating income is currently generated from skilled nursing facilities (SNFS)

* Ventas Inc - co, Kindred continue to be in discussions regarding terms on which Ventas will consent to sale of 36 SNFS it owns & operated by Kindred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: