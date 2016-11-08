BRIEF-Voxel issues series H, I bonds at price 1,000 zloty/bond
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE UP TO 10,000 SERIES H BONDS AND UP TO 6,000 SERIES I BONDS AT ISSUE PRICE 1,000 ZLOTY/BOND FOR BOTH SERIES
Nov 8 Innate Pharma :
* Preliminary phase 1/2 efficacy data of lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)
* Data reports that among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN, objective response rate, as measured by response evaluation criteria in solid tumors, was 24 pct (n=7)
* 17 pct (n=5) of these evaluable patients had deep responses, with reductions in tumor burden greater than 80 pct
* Among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN disease control rate (DCR) was 52 pct (n=15)
* KUEHNE + NAGEL AND GLAXOSMITHKLINE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW UK DOMESTIC DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT