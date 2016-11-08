Nov 8 Innate Pharma :

* Preliminary phase 1/2 efficacy data of lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)

* Data reports that among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN, objective response rate, as measured by response evaluation criteria in solid tumors, was 24 pct (n=7)

* 17 pct (n=5) of these evaluable patients had deep responses, with reductions in tumor burden greater than 80 pct

* Among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN disease control rate (DCR) was 52 pct (n=15) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)