Nov 8 Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Pioneer Property Group ASA (PPG PREF) and Pioneer Public Properties AS (PPU01) have accepted an offer from DnB to refinance existing secured debt in the two portfolio companies Pioneer Public Properties I AS and Pioneer Public Properties IV AS

* Majority of proceeds will be utilized to refinance bank loans in PPPI And PPPIV of about 390 million Norwegian crowns ($47.50 million) in addition to adding debt financing to recently acquired preschool properties

* Total new debt from DnB is a five-year loan of 495 million crowns on a 20-year amortization profile ($1 = 8.2097 Norwegian crowns)