BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level
Nov 8 Epicurean And Company Ltd :
* Resignation of Tang Sing Ming Sherman as executive director
* Chan Kin Chun Victor and Zheng Hua have been appointed as executive directors
* Tang Sing Ming Sherman has resigned as chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.