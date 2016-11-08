Nov 8 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust Financial Services says Co, Units entered into amending and restating agreement relating to its £300 million credit facility agreement - SEC filing

* Amtrust Financial says ability to have letters of credit issued under amended facility expires on July 31,2017; maturity date for facility is July 31,2021

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc says amended and restated credit facility increases maximum amount of letter of credit facility to £515 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: