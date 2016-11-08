Nov 8 Oberbank AG :

* Announces details of capital increase

* Subscription and offer price of 53.94 euros ($59.57) per new bearer shares ("young shares") set

* Reference ratio was fixed at 21:2, that means 21 ordinary shares or preference shares will entitle the holder to purchase two "young shares" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)