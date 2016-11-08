BRIEF-Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog
Nov 8 Endo International Plc
* Endo CEO says pricing pressure on u.s. Generic products will likely be steeper going in to 2017
* Endo CEO says vasostrict pricing strategy going forward will be "more mindful and thoughtful of the current environment" : conf call
* Endo CEO says at this point in time there's been no decision to divest any asset; will provide update on potential divestment in Feb 2017: conf call
* AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for financial year 2016