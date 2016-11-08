Nov 8 Endo International Plc

* Endo CEO says pricing pressure on u.s. Generic products will likely be steeper going in to 2017

* Endo CEO says vasostrict pricing strategy going forward will be "more mindful and thoughtful of the current environment" : conf call

* Endo CEO says at this point in time there's been no decision to divest any asset; will provide update on potential divestment in Feb 2017: conf call