BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Banca Generali SpA :
* Increases FY 2016 total net inflows forecast to 5 billion euros ($5.52 billion) - conference call
* Increases FY 2016 forecast for net inflows of managed products to 3.5 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.