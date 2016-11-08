BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Hvidbjerg Bank A/S :
* 9-month net interest and fees income 49.9 million Danish crowns ($7.41 million) versus 49.6 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 4.0 million crowns versus 3.9 million crowns year ago
* 9-month pre-tax profit 10.6 million crowns versus 10.9 million crowns year ago
* Raises 2016 core earnings guidance from range of 14 million - 18 million crowns to over 18 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7352 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
