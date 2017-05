Nov 8 Nikkei :

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent to around 450 billion yen for April-September half - nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd currently sees pretax profit rising 4% to 155 billion yen for the year ending March 2017- nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co currently sees revenue to climb 3 percent to 880 billion yen for the year ending March 2017 - nikkei Further company coverage: