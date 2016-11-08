BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
Nov 9 Suda Ltd
* Suda enters licensing agreement for Zolpimist in china
* Suda receives an upfront cash payment of us$300,000
* Co and Eddingpharm (Asia) Macao Commercial Offshore Limited (Eddingpharm), announce that companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement
* Is entitled to receive a further milestone payment of us$200,000 following registration of product in china
* Agreement for development and commercialisation of Suda's novel zolpimist oral spray of zolpidem tartrate to treat insomnia in china
* Total value of deal could exceed us$26 million based on eddingpharm's forecast sales for first 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada