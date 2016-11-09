Nov 9 Lippo China Resources Ltd

* Securities and futures commission of hong kong announced that market misconduct tribunal found an issue

* Lippo china resources ltd - board is reviewing this matter pending mmt proceedings on 11 november 2016

* Market misconduct tribunal has not yet produced a written report of its findings

* Mmt proceedings have been adjourned until 11 november 2016 for determination of consequential orders

* Lippo china resources - issue that acrossasia ltd with its former chairman, albert saychuan cheok and ceo, vicente binalhay ang, failed to disclose inside information

* Lippo china resources - board considers that above mentioned legal proceedings will not have any material effect on business or operations of group

* Lippo china resources - acrossasia, cheok & vicente binalhay admitted they were negligent which resulted in acrossasia's breach of disclosure requirement