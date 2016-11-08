Nov 8 CompuGroup Medical SE :

* CompuGroup Medical SE - confirms continued discussions with Agfa-Gevaert NV

* CompuGroup Medical SE-board of Agfa-Gevaert NV resolved to enter non-exclusive discussions with co concerning potential takeover of Agfa-Gevaert NV

* CompuGroup Medical SE-board of Agfa-Gevaert NV resolved to allow compuGroup Medical SE to conduct "a (however limited) due diligence"

* CompuGroup Medical SE - board of co points out that implementation of transaction still uncertain and dependent on different conditions being met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [COPMa.DE AGFB.BR]