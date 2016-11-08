BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
Nov 8 CompuGroup Medical SE :
* CompuGroup Medical SE - confirms continued discussions with Agfa-Gevaert NV
* CompuGroup Medical SE-board of Agfa-Gevaert NV resolved to enter non-exclusive discussions with co concerning potential takeover of Agfa-Gevaert NV
* CompuGroup Medical SE-board of Agfa-Gevaert NV resolved to allow compuGroup Medical SE to conduct "a (however limited) due diligence"
* CompuGroup Medical SE - board of co points out that implementation of transaction still uncertain and dependent on different conditions being met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [COPMa.DE AGFB.BR]
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada