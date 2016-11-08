Nov 8 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex Energy reports third quarter operational and financial
results
* Qtrly production from continuing operations of 197.8
mmcfe/d, an 8% increase year-over-year
* Rex Energy Corp says reaffirmed borrowing base of $190
million; next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017
* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss, a non-gaap
measure, for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $12.3
million, or $0.14 per share
* Sees Q4 production of 194.0 mmcfe/d - 200.0 mmcfe/d
* Rex Energy Corp - reaffirmed borrowing base of $190
million, next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017
* Qtrly diluted net loss from continuing operations
attributable to rex energy common shareholders $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenue $34 million versus $29.7
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: