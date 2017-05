Nov 8 Lawson Products Inc

* Lawson Products announces closure of its Fairfield, New Jersey facility

* Lawson Products - expects to record one-time charges between $1.4-$1.7 million during q4 and q1 2017

* Lawson Products Inc - closure of this facility will result in annual net savings of approximately $1.2 million