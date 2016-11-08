UPDATE 2-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
Nov 8 Moody's on Massachusetts
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $788m go bonds 2016 Series H & I and 2017 series A & B; outlook stable
* Moody's - outlook for Massachusetts is stable, reflecting its satisfactory reserve levels and efforts to regain structural budget balance
* Moody's on Massachusetts - reliance on one-time budget solutions, tighter cash margins, severe economic deterioration, could pressure rating at current level
* Moody's on Massachusetts - outlook also reflects expectation that commonwealth will continue to take proactive measures to close budget gaps if they emerge Source text: (bit.ly/2fe4B0P)
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.