Nov 8 Moody's on Massachusetts

* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $788m go bonds 2016 Series H & I and 2017 series A & B; outlook stable

* Moody's - outlook for Massachusetts is stable, reflecting its satisfactory reserve levels and efforts to regain structural budget balance

* Moody's on Massachusetts - reliance on one-time budget solutions, tighter cash margins, severe economic deterioration, could pressure rating at current level

* Moody's on Massachusetts - outlook also reflects expectation that commonwealth will continue to take proactive measures to close budget gaps if they emerge Source text: (bit.ly/2fe4B0P)