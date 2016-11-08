Nov 8 Morningstar Inc
* Morningstar Inc- on November 4, 2016, co and units
entered into an amended and restated credit agreement- SEC
filing
* Morningstar -amended and restated credit agreement
provides for issuance of up to $25 million of letters of credit
under the revolving credit facility
* Morningstar -the amended and restated credit agreement
expires on November 4, 2019
* Morningstar Inc- agreement provides company with a
three-year revolving credit facility with a borrowing capacity
of up to $300 million
* Morningstar -expects borrowings under amended agreement to
fund planned acquisition of remaining ownership interest in
pitchbook data for about $180 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2eK1aOS)
Further company coverage: