Nov 8 Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar Inc- on November 4, 2016, co and units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* Morningstar -amended and restated credit agreement provides for issuance of up to $25 million of letters of credit under the revolving credit facility

* Morningstar -the amended and restated credit agreement expires on November 4, 2019

* Morningstar Inc- agreement provides company with a three-year revolving credit facility with a borrowing capacity of up to $300 million

* Morningstar -expects borrowings under amended agreement to fund planned acquisition of remaining ownership interest in pitchbook data for about $180 million