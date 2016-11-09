BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Lewis Group Ltd :
* Unaudited Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016
* Revenue for six months declined by 2 pct to R2.7 billion
* Six-month headline earnings declined from R287 million to R173 million
* Six-month headline earnings per share 39.6 pct lower
* Interim dividend 100c per share
* At end of September, group traded out of 780 outlets
* Trading conditions are not expected to improve over remainder of financial year
* Business remains cash generative with low levels of gearing at 18.8 pct (H1 2016: 27.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.