Nov 9 Ica Gruppen

* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled SEK 1,376 million (1,321)

* Reuters poll: ICA Gruppen Q3 adjusted operating profit was seen at SEK 1,348 million

* ICA Gruppen says based on the preliminary data for total market development, ICA stores' market share increased slightly during the third quarter

* Says "in Sweden we saw clearly lower food price inflation and a significantly lower rate of growth in the market during the summer. Most of our businesses are showing improved earnings and have stable or growing margins. We are pleased with this, especially in view of the slightly higher level of costs we have in many parts of the group for ongoing future investments."

* Says market is changing at a fast pace, with new competitors, offerings and demands from our customers

* Says working intensively across a broad front throughout ICA Gruppen to ensure that we get things right in this development regardless of whether it pertains to new store formats, digital solutions, loyalty programmes, the product range, or offerings that give customers value for