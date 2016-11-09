Nov 9 Ica Gruppen
* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled
SEK 1,376 million (1,321)
* Reuters poll: ICA Gruppen Q3 adjusted operating profit was
seen at SEK 1,348 million
* ICA Gruppen says based on the preliminary data for total
market development, ICA stores' market share increased slightly
during the third quarter
* Says "in Sweden we saw clearly lower food price
inflation and a significantly lower rate of growth in the market
during the summer. Most of our businesses are showing improved
earnings and have stable or growing margins. We are pleased with
this, especially in view of the slightly
higher level of costs we have in many parts of the group for
ongoing future investments."
* Says market is changing at a fast pace, with new
competitors, offerings and demands from our customers
* Says working intensively across a broad front throughout
ICA Gruppen to ensure that we get things right in this
development regardless of whether it pertains to new store
formats, digital solutions, loyalty programmes, the product
range, or offerings that give customers value for
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)