BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Ontex Group Nv
* Q3 revenue of 510.2 million was up 22.7% on a reported basis
* Markets in which we operate experienced slower year-on-year growth during q3 2016, in part linked to political and economic developments
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA3 of 63.2 million was 23.7% higher yoy, resulting in an adjusted ebitda margin of 12.4%
* Ontex - remain on course for revenue outperformance in developing markets, as well as healthcare
* Ontex - will continue to work towards generating an adjusted ebitda margin in 2016 at least in line with the 12.4% we achieved in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.