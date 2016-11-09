BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Thai Foods Group Pcl :
* Qtrly net profit 531.7 mln baht vs loss of 276 mln baht
* Qtrly total income 5.62 bln baht vs 4.97 bln baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.