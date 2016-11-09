Nov 9 Godrej Properties Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 234.8 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 3.30 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 13.15 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ek336j Further company coverage: