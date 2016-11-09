BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Raisio Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 102.8 million euros ($115.52 million) versus 134.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 comparable EBIT 14.0 million euros versus 16.0 million euros year ago
* Specifies its outlook for 2016
* Sees 2016 EBIT is estimated to exceed 2015 level at comparable exchange rates, comparable reported EBIT is expected to reach around 50 million euros due to uncertainty related to development of pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.