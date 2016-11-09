UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
Nov 9 Prairie Provident Resources Inc
* Achieved average Q3 production of 3,038 boe/d (60 percent liquids), a 22 percent increase over same period of 2015
* Current production is approximately 4,900 boe/d r
* N track to exit 2016 with over 5,000 boe/d of production
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
WASHINGTON, May 15 An unprecedented global cyber attack that infected computers in at least 150 countries beginning on Friday has unleashed a new wave of criticism of the U.S. National Security Agency.