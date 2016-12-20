BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
(Corrects to say "million" instead of "billion" in bullet 5 after company corrects its statement)
Nov 9 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended Aug. 31. 2016
* Increase in FY revenue up 46 pct to R1.1 billion
* FY net asset value up 12 pct to R10.46 per share
* FY property portfolio value increased up 27 pct to R7.1 billion
* FY distributable earnings up 15.8 pct to R384.6 million
* A-Share distribution up 5 pct to 96.47414 cents per share
* B-Share distribution up 11.5 pct to 89.49361 cents per share
* Combined distribution for year up 8 pct to 185.96775 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering