Nov 9 LEG Immobilien AG

* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 261 million to eur 265 million in 2016 and a range of eur 284 million to eur 289 million in 2017

* Says initial effects from investment programme not yet included in outlook for 2017

* Says further significant rise in FFO I to between eur 307 million and eur 313 million planned for 2018

* Says portfolio valuation as at the end of the year indicates a valuation gain of around eur 500 million to eur 520 million in 2016

* Says FFO I climbs by 32.9% year-on-year to eur 210.6 million

* Says additional investment programme of around eur 200 million promises further acceleration of organic growth Source text: bit.ly/2eTo3gs Further company coverage: