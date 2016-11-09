BRIEF-Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
Nov 9 ABC Data SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.09 billion zlotys ($282.7 million) versus 1.02 billion zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 2.9 million zlotys versus 5.0 million zlotys year ago
* Says Q3 net profit lower due to higher operating costs and lower gross profit from sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8561 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016