BRIEF-Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016