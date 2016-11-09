BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Thai Foods Group Pcl
* board approved investment on further project, to be carried out by Thaifood Further Co., Ltd, A Subsidiary
* investment of the project total investment capital not exceeding 1.91 billion baht
* production of the ready meal products is estimated to yieldrevenues in first quarter of year 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2eCfDJn) Further company coverage:
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.