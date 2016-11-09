Nov 9 Uniwheels AG :

* Outlook FY 2016 confirmed - lower ends of growth ranges raised: wheel sales growth of 10-12 pct yoy, revenue growth of 5-6 pct, EBITDA growth of 16-18 pct

* In nine months of 2016, Uniwheels generated 334.9 million euros ($376.90 million) in revenues, an increase of 4.6 pct, mainly influenced by wheels sales increase (+11.6 pct yoy)

* 9-month net profit improved to 42.8 million euros (+53.4 pct yoy) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)