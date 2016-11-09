Nov 9 VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Operating revenue rose by 6.3 per cent to 58.8 million euros in first nine months of 2016

* FFO rose by 9.9 per cent to 26.2 million euros in first nine months of 2016

* Has confirmed guidance for 2016 financial year as a whole made in 2015 annual report

* 9-month consolidated net income of 30.3 million euros (last year: 29.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)