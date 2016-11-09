BRIEF-Adecoagro SA Q1 net income $6 mln
* Adecoagro SA - net income in 1Q17 stands at $6.0 million, $3.2 million higher than 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Schaeffler AG
* 9M revenues 9.98 billion eur
* 9M adjusted EBIT 1.28 billion eur
* 9M net income 672 million eur
* Says sees 2016 revenue growth at constant currencies of 3-5 percent, adjusted EBIT margin of 12-13 percent, free cash flow at around 600 million eur Source text: bit.ly/2feAoP3 Further company coverage:
* Liberty announces payment of semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution on 4.0% senior exchangeable debentures due 2029