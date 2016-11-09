Nov 9 Redrow Plc

* I am pleased to say that encouraging sales trend i reported in september prelims has continued.

* Net private reservations are 6% ahead at 1,660 and sales rate for 19 weeks to 4 november 2016 is 0.71 per outlet per week, up 4% on last year.

* Average selling price of private reservations for financial year to date is £355,000 (2016: £334,000) including sale of last of high value apartments in central london.

* Net debt is currently £92m and is expected to be at similar levels at end of december 2016.

* I remain confident this will be another year of significant progress for redrow.