Nov 9 Esure Group Plc

* Gross written premiums up 15.9% to £499.0m (ytd q3 2015: £430.5m)

* Motor gross written premiums up 18.3% to £430.6m (ytd q3 2015: £364.1m)

* Home gross written premiums up 3.0% to £68.4m (ytd q3 2015: £66.4m)

* In-Force policies up 5.7% to 2.105m (q3 2015: 1.991m)

* Motor in-force policies up 7.6% to 1.530m (q3 2015: 1.422m)

* Home in-force policies up 1.1% to 0.575m (q3 2015: 0.569m)

* Additional services revenues 1 up 3.5% to £80.6m (ytd q3 2015: £77.9m)

* We are well placed to take advantage of current motor market conditions to grow our market share over coming period and deliver value to shareholders.

* On track to deliver outlook for insurance business provided at interim results earlier in year, with premium growth expected to be at upper end of our guidance of 13-18% driven by our motor book. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho)