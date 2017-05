Nov 9 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.01 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter interest earned 46.95 billion rupees versus 50.30 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter provisions 7.75 billion rupees versus 5.69 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter gross NPA 12.36 percent versus 11.45 percent previous quarter

* Sept-quarter net NPA 8.93 percent versus 8.11 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio as on 30th September, 2016 is 48.47 pct Source text: bit.ly/2fevSQN