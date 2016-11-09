BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
Nov 9 Novae Group Plc :
* Trading update for the period ended Sept. 30 2016
* Gross written premium increased by 15.8 pct to 717.4 mln stg (Q3 2015: 619.5 mln stg) for the period ended Sept 30
* Rates on renewal business reduced by 3.2 pct across whole account for the period ended Sept. 30
* Strong investment return for first nine months of 2016: 3.0 pct (Q3 2015: 0.1 pct) for the period ended Sept. 30
* Continued prevalence of large individual and catastrophe loss events impacting contribution from underwriting in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.