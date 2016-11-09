Nov 9 Playtech Plc :

* In H2 2016 to date, gaming division has seen continued strong growth in underlying daily average revenues

* Reported revenue growth in same period has been impacted by recent significant weakening of sterling and other currencies against euro

* Financials division has seen very positive signs of improvement in first time depositors and active customers in H2 2016 although overall performance has been impacted by low market volatility